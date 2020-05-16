Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($2.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 271.13%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. SVB Leerink cut Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

