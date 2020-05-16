Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $377.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.22 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $364.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

NYSE FDS opened at $281.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $310.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total value of $1,132,330.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

