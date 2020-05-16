Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to announce $163.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.29 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $168.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $693.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.38 million to $697.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $672.21 million, with estimates ranging from $654.44 million to $681.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MSG Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

