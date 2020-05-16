Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $26.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.18 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $29.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $105.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $105.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.54 million, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $827,872.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $960,889. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

