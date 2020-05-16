Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post sales of $450,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

NVCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Neovasc stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Neovasc by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Neovasc by 121.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.