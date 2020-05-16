Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.81 Million

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $89.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $95.32 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $79.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $382.92 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $374.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 313.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.