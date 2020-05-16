Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $37.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $37.92 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $152.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $153.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.03 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $192.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $9,576,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 620.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 660,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bill.com by 47.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bill.com by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.63.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

