Zacks: Analysts Expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.87. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

TECH stock opened at $267.31 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $282.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth $77,300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth $52,195,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after acquiring an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

