Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.02. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

CRI opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Carter’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

