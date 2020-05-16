Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

