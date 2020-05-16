Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post sales of $121.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $125.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $169.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $502.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $515.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $462.67 million, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $520.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 635.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CLB opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $56.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

