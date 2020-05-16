Zacks: Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.86 Million

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report sales of $809.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.94 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

