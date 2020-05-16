Zacks: Analysts Expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $162.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.70 million and the lowest is $150.18 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $103.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $592.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.90 million to $648.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $709.91 million, with estimates ranging from $642.97 million to $791.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

