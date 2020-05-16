Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce $117.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.40 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $94.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $594.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $812.91 million, with estimates ranging from $582.81 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.05.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,278,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,157,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

