Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $65.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $94.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.17 million, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.78 on Friday. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 966.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,648 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 505,718 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sientra by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 210,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

