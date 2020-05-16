Zacks: Analysts Expect YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $967.29 Million

Analysts forecast that YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) will report sales of $967.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for YY’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $965.91 million and the highest is $968.67 million. YY reported sales of $705.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that YY will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for YY.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in YY by 20.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,005,000 after acquiring an additional 455,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in YY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in YY by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YY by 0.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of YY during the first quarter worth $48,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. YY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

