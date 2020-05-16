Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $190.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.50 million and the lowest is $164.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $363.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $683.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.12 million to $890.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $56.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,292 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $22,001,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 548,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 155,492 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

