Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.47 Million

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce sales of $97.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.22 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $121.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $468.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.60 million to $475.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $499.06 million, with estimates ranging from $493.10 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TACO stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at $320,872.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,377. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,911 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

