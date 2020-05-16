Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of EFX opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $61,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

