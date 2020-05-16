Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.47 million, with estimates ranging from $10.47 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.55 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

