Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $103.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.81 million. Penumbra reported sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $539.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.10 million to $561.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $703.65 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $748.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

NYSE:PEN opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.09 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $194.93.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,761,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,180. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,928,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2,087.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.