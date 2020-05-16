Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $1.57 EPS

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.68. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,841,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,488,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $915,177,000 after purchasing an additional 636,521 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 74,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

