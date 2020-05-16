Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $647.10 Million

Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $647.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.70 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $700.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.85. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 5,304.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 277,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,504,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 202,110 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,233,000 after buying an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after buying an additional 120,359 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

