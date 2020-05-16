Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.54 Million

Analysts predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $110.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.26 million to $113.96 million. Evertec reported sales of $122.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $470.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.28 million to $478.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $498.01 million to $528.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

EVTC opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Evertec has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Evertec by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Evertec by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 193,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Evertec by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

