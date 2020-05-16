Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after buying an additional 356,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

