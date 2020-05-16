Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Spirit of Texas Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. BidaskClub lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 3,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 53,669 shares of company stock worth $740,407. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

