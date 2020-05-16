Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report $64.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.90 million and the lowest is $63.60 million. Upland Software posted sales of $53.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $263.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $265.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $272.31 million, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $283.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $12,026,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 197.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 17.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 510,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

