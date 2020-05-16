Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $680,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $450,000.00, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $600,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

