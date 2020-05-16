Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,705.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 78.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 27.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 400,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 85,596 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

