Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$4.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report earnings per share of ($4.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 431.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($11.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.56) to ($9.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $77.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

