Zacks: Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Fuel Tech’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Fuel Tech an industry rank of 163 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

FTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.67. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Network owned approximately 0.23% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.