Zacks: Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hawkins an industry rank of 125 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWKN. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 46.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

HWKN stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.