Zacks: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $4.23 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tenax Therapeutics an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.82. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.