Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $127.49 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

