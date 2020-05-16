Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.25% of Zumiez worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

