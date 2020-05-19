-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $4,864,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 421,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $685.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

