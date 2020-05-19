$0.95 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $120.17. The company had a trading volume of 755,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $8,273,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,801.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

