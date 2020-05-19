10,373 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Biogen comprises 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

BIIB traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.08. The stock had a trading volume of 862,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,617. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

