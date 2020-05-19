12,460 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.66. The company had a trading volume of 155,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,846. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

