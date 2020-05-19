126,285 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.33. 846,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,110. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

