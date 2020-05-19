13,500 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

SNA traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.87. 574,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

