18,263 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

