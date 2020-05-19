267,798 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,050,000. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 1.33% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,185,000 after buying an additional 1,009,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 196,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

