3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 1,588,543 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588,543 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 13.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.73% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $70,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,708.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,377. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

