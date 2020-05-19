A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKBY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

Shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.05. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.