Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.38 ($23.69).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €15.02 ($17.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.51. The company has a market cap of $903.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.09).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

