ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

ABB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,116. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ABB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ABB by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

