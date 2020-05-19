Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Announces GBX 5.20 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ASEI stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 264 ($3.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,344 shares. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The stock has a market cap of $132.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.77.

In other Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst news, insider Richard Burns acquired 50,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £162,000 ($213,101.82).

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.