ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. ABIOMED makes up 3.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ABIOMED worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.79. 339,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

