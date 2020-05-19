Absolute Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $8,605.10 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00790172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00207487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144276 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

